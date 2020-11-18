Donegal v Cavan – Breffni boss Mickey Graham

Ahead of Sunday's Ulster Final, Declan Bonner said Donegal Captain Michael Murphy doesn't get the proper protection from officials at times.

Cavan Manager Mickey Graham says it could be the other way about on Sunday at the Athletic Grounds…

Cavan were relegated in the league but have turned the tide in championship with wins over Antrim, Monaghan and Down.

The game is a repeat of last years decider which Donegal won by five points.

Mickey says the target was always to win more championship games but knows Donegal won't make the same mistakes as others did...