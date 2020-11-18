Developer behind Meenbog Wind farm urged to halt plans

There are urgent calls on the developer behind the Meenbog Wind farm not to proceed any further with the plans following a major bog slippage at the site last week.

An investigation by Donegal County Council is continuing into the incident.

It's emerged that residents in the area received letters from the developer on Monday; detailing that phase two of the development is to proceed near the site.

Marie Scanlon of the Finn Valley Wind Action Group says this is a huge environmental issue and the community is highly concerned over any further works taking place:

Meanwhile the incident has raised serious concerns over the future of the salmon and trout fishery in the Derg River system in nearby Tyrone.

However, no threat has been identified to water supplies on either side of the border.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan: