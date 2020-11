The Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter-final between Sligo Rovers v Derry City has been push back to next Wednesday 25th November.

Derry City were due to travel to the Showgrounds this Friday but the game is now postponed for a further five days.

Sligo Rovers say the reason is a Covid outbreak within the Derry squad but neither Derry or the FAI have confirmed this.

The two other quarter-finals, Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians v Dundalk, both take place this Friday.