Covid pressures at LUH to be raised with Taoiseach in Dail

The pressure on Letterkenny University Hospital as a result of Covid-19 is to be raised with Taoiseach Michael Martin in the Dail this afternoon.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn was due to raise it last evening, but there was no time due to a number of procedural votes. Last night, he was told that 133 staff were off duty last Friday, 49 of them with Covid-19. Since March, 120 staff at the hospital have contracted the disease, just over half of them nurses.

Deputy MacLochlainn also had a short meeting yesterday with Dr Colm Henry, the HSE's Chief Clinical Officer, who has promised to come back to him shortly with a full response.

Deputy MacLochlainn says with over 130 staff unavailable to work at the hospital, it's crucial that he gets to raise it with the Taoiseach: