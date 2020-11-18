Appeal over aggravated burglary in Lifford one year on

Gardai have reissued an appeal for information over an aggravated burglary and serious assault which took place at a house in Lifford, one year ago today.

At approximately 7.35pm on the evening of Monday, 18th November 2019, six males entered the home of a man on Coneyburrow Road, armed with a number of weapons and a firearm, and proceeded to assault him.

The man received a number of injuries as a result of the incident.

Gardaí are particularly interested in the movements of the small white van, which was observed entering and exiting the Coneyburrow Estate in Lifford between 7.30pm and 7.40pm.

Gardaí want to speak to the owner/ driver of this van to eliminate it from their enquiries.

The make and model of the van is not clear from CCTV footage, however Gardaí believe it is, or is similar to, a Citroen Berlingo or Peugeot Partner.

The van travelled to Coneyburrow from the Clady / Cloughfin direction and entered the estate at 7.33pm.

The van is later observed exiting the estate at 7.38pm towards Castlefin.

Anyone who recognises this van or is aware of its movements on that night is asked to come forward.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of the Coneyburrow Estate on the evening of 18th November 2019 between the hours of 7.15pm - 8pm is also asked to contact Gardaí.

In January, investigating Gardaí arrested and detained one male under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Investigating Gardaí continue to work closely with police in relation to this on-going investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact the Incident Room at Letterkenny Garda Station.