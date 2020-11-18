12 more Covid 19 related deaths and 379 new cases confirmed

An additional 12 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported this evening, along with 379 new cases.

38 of the new cases are in Donegal, which has an 14 day incidence rate of 282 cases per 100,000 people. That compares to a national rate of 121.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,006 Covid related deaths and 69,058 confirmed cases.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,006 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 17th November, the HPSC has been notified of 379 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 69,058* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

174 are men / 203 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

116 in Dublin, 38 in Donegal, 30 in Meath, 27 in Cork, 22 in Limerick, 22 in Louth, and the remaining 124 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today 282 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today we sadly report over 2,000 deaths associated with COVID-19 to date in this country. This pandemic has impacted, directly and indirectly, on families and communities all across Ireland.

“It is important that we continue to work together if we are to suppress this virus and protect as many people as possible. For the next two weeks, work from home, stay at home and follow public health advice.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 2,006 deaths reflects this.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 69,058 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 16 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)