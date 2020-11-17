Work stopped on wind farm as pollution incident is probed

It's been confirmed that work on the construction of a windfarm at Meenbog outside Ballybofey has been suspended, and a cross border multi-agency group has been established to co-ordinate the response to the pollution of the Mourne Beg River following a bog slide.

The group includes representatives from the Loughs Agency, Northern Ireland Environment Agency, National Parks and Wildlife Service, the Environmental Protection Agency, Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Donegal County Council has confirmed the wind farm developer has suspended all works at the site with the exception of those that relate to mitigating the impact of the bog slide and reducing the risk of further slides. The group will reconvene on Thursday to review the situation. and further co-ordinate the response.

In the meantime, the cross border Dergline Road and Corgary Road which links the N15 and Castlederg/Aghyaran as a precaution until further notice.