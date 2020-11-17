Tyres slashed and chainsaw stolen in Kilmacrennan

Two tyres have been slashed on a car while a chainsaw was also stolen from a property in Kilmacrennan.

The incident happened at Kilconnell Glebe between 10pm on Friday the 13th of November and 8am on Saturday the 14th of November.

When the homeowner got up on the Saturday morning, he discovered that the two tyres on the passenger side of his van had been slashed and also that entry had been gained to a shed at the property and a chainsaw was stolen.

No damage was caused to the shed. Gardai are appealing to other residents in that area who may have heard or seen anything that might assist with the investigation to contact Milford Gardaí.