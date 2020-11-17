Proposed tax changes will have ‘devastating impact’ on Donegal sectors

An economic report has found proposed tax changes will a devastating impact retail and tourism sectors in Donegal.

The current Retail Export Scheme allows non-EU tourists to claim VAT refunds on Irish craft and gift products purchased in Ireland.

However, the Government’s Brexit Omnibus Bill 2020, proposes to exclude all purchases under €175 from the scheme meaning retailers who do not sell high value goods will be exempt from the scheme.

Economist Jim Power says the Retail Export Scheme would have serious implications for Donegal: