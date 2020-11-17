Property damaged & home heating oil stolen in Inishowen

Substantial damage has been caused to a home in Iskakeen in Muff while a quantity of home heating oil has also been stolen.

The incident happened between 9am on Monday the 9th of November and 7pm on Wednesday the 11th of November.

The resident of the house arrived home to discover that damage had been caused to both the front and back door of the house.

A hole had been drilled into both doors but it does not appear that entry was gained to the house.

Spouting was removed from the side of the house, the door was removed from the meter box and damage was caused to the oil burner.

A quantity of oil was stolen from the oil tank.

Gardai would like to hear from anyone in the Iskaheen area of Muff who observed any unusual activity or vehicles in the area over the space of those few days to contact Gardaí in Buncrana.