The Education Minister's being urged to consider extending school holidays this Christmas.

The Labour Party says it's needed due to the high levels of stress students and staff have faced in recent months.

Minister Norma Foley is to go before the Oireachtas Education Committee later to discuss the impact of Covid-19 on the education system.

Labour's education spokesperson, Aodhan O'Riordain, says a longer Christmas break is something she should look at: