LUH now has highest number of Covid-19 patients nationwide

Letterkenny University Hospital now has the highest number of Covid-19 patients in the country.

Latest figures from the HSE show that there are currently 41 patients with the virus currently being treated on site at the hospital.

Last night, Saolta said that the Outbreak Control Team is continuing to respond to the outbreak with testing and contact tracing of both staff and patients being carried out.

The outbreak is said to be having a significant impact on elective procedures at the hospital

But Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says Saolta need to properly intervene with providing additional staff as a matter of urgency: