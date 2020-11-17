‘Lockdowns not the solution’, says Donegal GP

A Donegal GP and former Government Minister believes that we are still in March in terms of tackling Covid-19 and it's clear that lockdowns are not working.

Letterkenny based GP Doctor James McDaid is one of a number of health professionals who are calling for an end to lockdown.

The newly formed group, Covid Recovery - A Scientific Approach includes 67 doctors and 100 scientists are also questioning daily health advice from NEPHT and are demanding an urgent meeting with the Government.

Many of them have also signed a 'white paper' demanding a new approach to the pandemic.

Dr McDaid spoke on today's Nine till Noon Show: