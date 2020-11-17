Gardai renew appeal over attempted armed robbery

Buncrana Gardaí are renewing their appeal over an attempted robbery at the Post Office in Clonmany.

It happened last Wednesday the 11th of November shortly after 5pm.

A male entered the Post Office, produced a weapon and demanded money.

He was wearing a black beanie style cap, a surgical style face mask, a dark blue jacket and dark coloured trousers. He did not get any money and he left in a white Ford Fiesta van.

CCTV would show that he travelled in the direction of Ballyliffin but turned and then travelled back in the direction of Buncrana.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who was in the area or on that stretch of road and who may have had a dash cam to come forward.

Gardai have had dash cam footage provided to us already and we want to thank the person who came forward with it.

If anyone was on that stretch of road and observed the van and can offer any further details we want to hear from them also.

This was an extremely traumatic experience for the staff at the Post Office and Gardai are very anxious to progress the matter.

Gardaí may be contacted in Buncrana on 074-9320540 or the Garda Confidential line may be called on 1800 666 111.