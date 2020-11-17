Gardai double down on Covid checkpoints in Donegal

More Garda checkpoints will be in place across Donegal from this morning.

Gardai in the county will be redoubling their efforts from today with an extensive network of static and random checkpoints.

As part of the Gardai's redoubling of efforts they say they will be interviewing people at checkpoints as to why they have left their residence and unless it is to access an essential retail outlet, essential service or for work in an essential outlet or service, Gardaí will be requesting members of the public to come into compliance and return to their home.

It comes as Gardai say unfortunately traffic across the county has continued to remain busy and the numbers of positive COVID 19 cases are also remaining stubbornly high.

People are being urged to comply with Level 5 restrictions over the coming weeks, to reduce non-essential travel and to not leave their place of residence without a reasonable excuse.