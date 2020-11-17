Council to assess safety issues on Letterkenny- Ramelton road

Donegal County Council has committed to assessing reports of safety issues on the main Letterkenny to Ramelton road.

The concerns stem from residents living in Loughnagin Heights, who are said to be finding it difficult to access the main road due to the speed some motorists are travelling.

The speed limit on the stretch had been 60km/h but was increased to 80 in recent times.

Local Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says while a review of the speed limit by the TII is necessary, the Council need to implement some interim measures;