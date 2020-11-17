Churches should reopen on gradual basis, says Bishop

The Bishop of Raphoe believes that there no reason why Churches shouldn't reopen and operate as they were during lesser restrictions.

Bishop Alan McGuckian says mass goers in Donegal are struggling with places of worship shut and desperately need that outlet during what he has termed a 'painful lockdown for many'.

Under Level 5 restrictions, religious services (except for weddings and funerals) can only take place online.

Bishop McGuckian says with all the right Covid-19 protocols in place, churches should be allowed reopen in a gradual and safe basis in the run up to Christmas: