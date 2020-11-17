133 staff off duty at LUH as a direct result of Covid-19

It's emerged that 133 staff were off duty at Letterkenny University Hospital last Friday as a result of the pandemic, 49 of them with Covid-19, and the others self isolating because they are vulnerable or have been close contacts.

Of the total, 54 are members of the nursing staff.

Since March, 120 staff at the hospital have contracted the disease, just over half of them nurses.

The figures were provided to Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn tonight in answer to a Parliamentary Question.

Saolta University Health Care Group advises that the Covid Outbreak Control Team at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) continues to meet daily.

The number of staff currently off-duty as a result of testing positive/self isolating/close contact or recovering as of 13 November 2020 is 133, as follows:

Staff Category Total off Duty Medically Diagnosed with Covid 19 - Positive Cocooning due Medically vulnerable/Caring arrangments OH-GP recommendation due to Close contact or Symptomatic Non-Consultant Hospital Doctor (NCHD) 21 8 0 13 CONSULTANT 3 1 1 1 Allied Health Professional (AHP) 7 3 2 2 Health Care Assistant (HCA) 13 8 2 3 NURSING 54 19 7 28 SUPPORT 30 8 11 11 ADMIN 5 2 0 3 Totals 133 49 23 61

The number of staff and personnel at the hospital that have tested positive for Covid-19 since 13 March 2020 is 120 as follows: