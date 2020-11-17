11 Covid-19 deaths and 366 new cases in ROI, 34 in Donegal

There have been a further 11 Covid-19 deaths reported this evening with 366 new cases. 34 of the new cases are in Donegal.

The 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 people is now down to 121, however, in Donegal the figure has risen slightly again, and now stands at 282.

Nationally, the total number of cases since the panmdemic began is now 68,688, with 1,995 Covid related deaths.

There have been 549 new cases of Covid 19 in the North in the last 24 hours.

An additional nine Coronavirus related deaths have also been revealed.

Two of those deaths were outside the 24 hour period.

It brings the death toll in Northern Ireland to 878, while there have been 47,711 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 11 additional deaths related to COVID-19. All deaths reported today occurred in November.

There has been a total of 1,995 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 16th November, the HPSC has been notified of 366 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 68,686* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

169 are men / 197 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 38 years old

84 in Dublin, 44 in Limerick, 34 in Cork, 34 in Donegal, 24 in Roscommon and the remaining 146 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 272 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “I am increasingly concerned that the positive trends we had seen recently have not been maintained.

“The 5-day moving average of daily cases has increased from an average of 350 cases on the 11th November to 424 today.

“We have two weeks to continue in our efforts to drive down community transmission of this disease as much as possible. The lower the incidence the more flexibility the country will have in easing measures.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 36 confirmed cases. The figure of 68,686 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 16 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)