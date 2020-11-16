Outbreak Control Team continuing to respond to Covid outbreak at LUH

Saolta has confirmed that the Outbreak Control Team at Letterkenny University Hospital is continuing to respond to a COVID-19 outbreak at the hospital.

In a statement, the group says, COVID-19 testing and contact tracing of both staff and patients is being carried out to ensure the protection of public health.

Any staff identified as close contacts are being asked to isolate while patients are being supported individually by the staff to understand the situation.

The outbreak is said to be having a significant impact on elective procedures at the hospital with inpatient and day case surgery being deferred, this decision is being reviewed daily.

When a procedure is postponed, patients are contacted directly by the hospital. The advice for patients who haven’t been contacted is that they should come to their appointment as arranged.

Seán Murphy, Hospital Manager said, “These measures are unfortunately necessary for patient and staff safety as the hospital continues to manage an outbreak of COVID-19. At all times we try to reduce the impact on patients but we have to balance that with ensuring we maintain a safe service.

“The hospital management team fully recognises the concern and distress caused to patients as a result of postponing planned treatment. I can assure all patients and their families that every effort is being made to maintain services where possible and safe to do so. We will reschedule patients who have had their procedures or appointments postponed as soon as possible.

“As numbers increase in the community, the pressure on healthcare workers and frontline services intensifies. We need everyone to follow the HSE’s public health advice and help us maintain essential health services for the people of county Donegal and the North West.”