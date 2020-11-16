McMenamin is very doubtful for Ulster Final – Declan Bonner

Donegal manager, Declan Bonner has said Stephen McMenamin is a huge doubt for Sunday’s Ulster Final against Cavan.

The Red Hughs man picked up a hamstring injury in the opening minutes of the win over Armagh.

“It's looking very doubtful for Stephen, We'll give him a real opportunity but at this current time we haven't got him back onto the pitch yet. But it would be probably less than 50-50.”

Hugh McFadden also picked up a knock at Breffni Park but the county boss is more confident on the Killybegs midfielder come sweeper.

“Again, he'll be assessed, I think Hughie will be OK. Stephen is probably our main concern.”

Paddy McGrath who missed the semi final is expected back on the training pitch this week and could feature in the final next Sunday.