A West Donegal Cllr says funding has been allocated for works at the bottom of Errigal Mountain could be the precursor to other important work in ther area .

The works are intended to address the rough terrain by constructing a pathway at the bottom on the mountain, with work to begin in the spring.

Local Councillor Micheal Colm MacGiolla Easbuig has welcomed the news, saying it's the culmination of an effort which has been ongoing for many years...............