Donegal v Cavan – The McHugh View

Donegal and Cavan will contest the Ulster Football Final for the second year in a row.

Cavan edged out Down by 1-14 to 1-13 at the Athletic Grounds on Sunday having come from ten points down at one stage in the first half while Donegal were comprehensive winners over Armagh on Saturday

The Athletic Grounds in Armagh venue will host the 2020 final this coming Sunday 22nd November – throw in 4pm.

Martin McHugh has won Ulster titles with both counties as a player and manager.

He expects Donegal to win an 11th provincial crown but says Cavan will be happy in the lead up to the game with all the talk around Donegal...