DL Debate – Mark McHugh / Oisin McConville / Mickey McCann

On this week's DL Debate, after a huge weekend of GAA action Brendan Devenney has a packed show with input from some great guests.

Legends of Football Mark Mc Hugh and Oisin Mc Conville discuss Donegal's brilliant victory over Armagh and a repeat of last years Ulster final with Cavan.

Ja Fallon on Galway’s narrow defeat to Mayo and Donegal hurling boss Micky McCann on Donegal's impressive win over Tyrone securing a place in the Nickey Rackard final.

Also see below on the DL Debates new feature with Adam Speer on training advice , S+C and diet plans.

Listen to the DL Debate...

In our new segment to the podcast we have teamed up with Adam Speer.

It’s about habit change for people looking to make a start and get healthy.

In part one we start with a simple kettle bell video.

We will upgrade with more videos and new planner after a month