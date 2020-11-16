Derg anglers fear bog slide will have catastrophic consequences

Anglers in Tyrone fear a bog slide has wiped out a vital spawning ground for salmon and trout.

Huge amounts of dislodged peat has been washing into the River Derg system since Thursday, when a landslide carried trees and bogland off Mourne Beg mountain, on the Donegal side of the border.

Locals believe it was triggered by construction work on a wind farm, and have called for the work to be stopped pending an investigation.

Gary Irvine, chairman of the Derg Valley Community Angling Association, says it's destroyed the river.........

