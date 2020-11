Stephen Kenny’s called up four players to his Republic of Ireland squad for Wednesday’s Nations League game with Bulgaria.

Matt Doherty and James McClean have both contracted COVID-19 and miss out on the game at the Aviva.

Former Derry City player Aaron McEneff is one of the Shamrock Rovers duo called up. Graham Burke is the other.

Millwall’s on-loan striker Troy Parrott, and Peterborough midfielder Jack Taylor also come in.

Meanwhile Adam Idah has returned to his club Norwich with an injury.