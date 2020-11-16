Brexit talks resume in Brussels as deadline looms

The European Union will likely refuse a Brexit trade deal unless the Internal Market Bill is scrapped, according to the Foreign Affairs Minister.

London says the UK needs it to resume trade between it's different regions, but the EU says the bill breaks the Withdrawal Agreement.

Brexit talks are continuing in Brussels today, with focus on the level playing field and fishing rights.

Social Democrats foreign affairs spokesperson Cian O'Callaghan says the level playing field should be first on the agenda..............