A further 456 new cases of Covid-19 have been announced, along with 5 additional deaths.

11 of those cases are in Donegal, 105 in Dublin, 85 in Limerick, 43 in Cork, 38 in Meath and 25 in Clare, with the rest in all other counties.

The 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 people is now at 120.

274 people are being treated for the virus in hospital while 33 are in ICU.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, says he's worried about the direction we're now heading: