Ulster Council confirm Ulster SFC Final venue

The Ulster Council have confirmed that the 2020 Ulster Senior Football Championship final between Donegal and Cavan will take place at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.
Cavan sealed their place in the decider following a brilliant comeback win over Down earlier this afternoon.
Whilst Donegal defeated Armagh 1-22 to 0-13 on Saturday afternoon.
The game, which is a repeat of last years final will take place next Sunday, November 22 at 4pm.
