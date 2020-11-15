Public asked to light candle for World Day of Remembrance

Council buildings across the country will light up for road safety today as part of this year's World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims.

And they're asking the public to join in between 7 and 8 pm tonight by lighting a candle in a window.

So far there have been 127 deaths on the roads this year - 11 more than last year.

Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Authority says an increase in the number of pedestrians and cyclists on the roads since the pandemic began means we need to be vigilant: