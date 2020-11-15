NI Water assure water is safe to drink following peat landslide

NI Water has assured customers served by the Derg Water Treatment Works that their water is safe to drink, following a peat landslide into the Mourne Beg River.

The full statement from NI Water is below:

“NI Water can assure customers served by the Derg Water Treatment Works in County Tyrone that their water is safe to drink following a peat landslide into the Mourne Beg River.

“NI Water’s number one priority is the quality and safety of the drinking water we provide. As such, our water treatment procedures allow us time to react to any threat to the raw water supply while we bring on line other water sources.

“The Derg Water Treatment Works is in operation and we are closely monitoring the water quality of the River Derg. Our staff have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure no customer was affected during this incident and we do not anticipate any further disruption to the plant.

“NI Water have a robust testing and sampling system which sees over 120,000 samples lifted and analysed each year. Sampling and analysis is carried out 365 days per year. Samples are analysed by a team of scientists based in laboratories in Belfast and Altnagelvin, providing NI Water with its own in-house scientific expertise and knowledge.”