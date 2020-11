Cavan are through to the Ulster Senior Football Championship final after they came from 10 behind to beat Down 1-14 to 1-13 at the Athletic Grounds.

They will now face Donegal in the decider in what is a repeat of 2019 decider in which Donegal ran out 1-24 to 2-16 winners.

After todays game, Cavan boss Mickey Graham spoke to the media...