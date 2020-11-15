Man assaulted by group of 20 in Skeoge Road area Derry

Detectives in Derry are appealing for witnesses following the report of an assault on a man in the Skeoge Road area of the city yesterday, Saturday.

Police received a report shortly before 6:40pm that earlier in the day, between 3pm and 4pm, the victim was driving in the vicinity of Clon Elagh when he was stopped by a group of up to 20 men.

The driver-side door of the vehicle was opened and the victim was repeatedly punched in the face. An attempt was also made to pull the man out of his vehicle.

The victim sustained a suspected broken nose and lost two teeth in the attack before managing to flee his attackers. The windscreen of his vehicle was smashed and its tyres were slashed during the incident.

Detective Sergeant Gavin McLaughlin said: "This was an appalling attack which left the victim, who is aged in his twenties , in an extremely distressed and shaken state.

"Our enquiries are continuing this morning, and we are working to establish a motive for this brutal attack."

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was on Skeoge Road yesterday and witnessed this incident to get in touch with detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1387 of 14/11/20.