An angling club in Donegal has received a grant from the Dormant Accounts Fund for a special project to introduce people to angling who mightn't otherwise get to do so.

Deele Community Anglers will run the programme next year.

Inland Fisheries Ireland Education and Outreach Officer Lorraine O’Donnell says it's a very good initiative:

