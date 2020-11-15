Cavan set up Ulster SFC Final clash with Donegal after comeback win

Cavan will play Donegal in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Final after they came from 10 points behind to beat Down 1-14 to 1-13.

Down led 1-09 to 0-04 at half time with Cellium Doherty finding the back of the net for the Mourne Men.

Martin Reilly's penalty then set the wheels in motion for a Cavan fightback as they outscored Down eight points to three in the final 30 minutes.

Mickey Graham's men now face Donegal in the final which is a repeat of last year's final.

Francis Mooney reports from the Athletic Grounds...