The Chief Medical Officer's warned small social gatherings are "putting our collective progress at risk" in the fight against Covid-19.

378 more people in the Republic have tested positive for Covid-19.

One more patient with the virus has died.

34 cases were reported in Donegal.

The latest data on the outbreak brings the rolling five-day average to over 400 -- the second day in a row it's gone up.

Dr Tony Holohan says the increase is a "worry development".