A number of weather warnings are due to come into effect across the country.

A Status Yellow alert for wind will take effect at 11am in Munster, where gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected in places.

A similar warning will come into place in Leinster at midday, Connacht at 3pm and in Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan from 4pm.

All the alerts will have expired by 9 o'clock tonight.