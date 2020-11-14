Tyrone GAA pay thanks to Mickey Harte

Last night Mickey Harte revealed that he was leaving his role as the Tyrone Senior Football manager.

In a statement released by Tyrone GAA this afternoon, they thanked Mickey for his services throughout the years: "For over 30 years Mickey Harte’s name has been synonymous with Tyrone GAA and success.

On behalf of Tyrone GAA, the senior football players and backroom team, an Coiste Chontae, an Coiste Bainistí, our clubs, our supporters and every Tyrone Gael at home or abroad, we wish to sincerely thank Mickey for all his years of dedication, service and leadership.

Mickey’s allegiance to the Tyrone cause has been unwavering and he has given of his time, energy and talent to bring Tyrone to the highest level of our Association. Mickey’s dedication to his teams, coupled with his enthusiasm, ensured that he gave his best and the players under his care gave the same in return. Future managers may have many successes and accolades but Mickey will go down as being the first man to manage the journey of Sam Maguire to “among the bushes”.

It is imperative to acknowledge and thank the Harte family for the support they provided Mickey, allowing him to devote so much time and energy to Tyrone GAA.

It is impossible to encapsulate all Mickey’s successes as a manager in a few lines but when times return to some kind of normality there will be a suitable celebration to recognise Mickey’s immense contribution and legacy to Tyrone GAA.

In the meantime, on behalf of us all, thanks Mickey for the great days you have given us during the past 30 years; may you have many more years of good health to enjoy with your family."