Donegal have a Nicky Rackard Cup final to look forward to next weekend after they defeated Tyrone 3-25 to 1-21 in their semi-final on Saturday afternoon.

Two goals from Gerard Gilmore and a strike from Richie Ryan helped Donegal ease to victory.

They will face Mayo in that final.

After the game, Tom Comack got the thoughts of Donegal manager Mickey McCann...

Francis Mooney spoke with Tyrone boss Mattie Lennon following his side's defeat...