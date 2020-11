For the first time in 18-years, Tyrone’s footballers need a new manager.

Mickey Harte confirmed he was leaving the role last night, ending the most successful reign in the county’s history.

He led Tyrone to All Ireland titles in 2003, 2005 and 2008.

On top of that, they won six Ulster titles and the 2003 National League.

Martin McHugh says we will probably never see a manager like Mickey Harte again...