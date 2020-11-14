Kevin Cassidy and Joe Duffy take over from Mervyn O’Donnell at Gaoth Dobhair

Gaoth Dobhair are the latest club to appoint new managers for the 2021 season, with Kevin Cassidy and Joe Duffy named as their new managers..

The pair will be joined by current Donegal Senior Ladies manager Maxi Curran, who will be a coach for the 2018 Donegal and Ulster Senior Football club championship.

Curran who has been the Donegal Senior Ladies manager for the past four years also was the St Eunan's for a number prior to that.

They replace Mervyn O'Donnell who stepped away from the role after four years at the helm.