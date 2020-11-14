Donegal Ladies end All Ireland campaign with a win

Donegal ended their All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship campaign with a convincing 2-13 to 0-9 win over Waterford at Cusack Park, Mullingar.

But this marks the end of the road for both sides as only one team goes through from each group, and Dublin have already beaten both of them.

Goals from Karen Guthrie and Geraldine McLaughlin paved the way for victory for Maxi Curran's side. At half-time they led by 2-6 to 0-3.

At the second water break, Donegal led by 2-13 to 0-4.

Dublin are into the semi-finals.