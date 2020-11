Donegal are through to the Ulster Senior Football Championship after they defeated Armagh 1-22 to 0-13 in Kingspan Breffni Park.

Peadar Mogan's goal on 33 minutes meant that Donegal went in 1-12 to 0-03 ahead at half time.

It will be Donegal's ninth Ulster Senior Football Championship final in 10 years.

Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Kilcoyne report for Highland Radio Sport...