Donegal's hurlers are into the Nicky Rackard Cup Final after beating Tyrone at O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

Donegal led by a point at the end of the first half, 1-11 to 1-10 with Richie Ryan getting the goal for Mickey McCann's side.

Two goals from Gerard Gilmour helped them to take control in the second half as they won out by 3-25 to 1-21. Donegal will play Mayo in the final.

Tom Comack reports from O'Donnell Park...