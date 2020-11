Donegal are through to their ninth Ulster Senior Football Championship in 10 years after they defeated Armagh 1-22 to 0-13 in Kingspan Breffni Park.

Peadar Mogan's goal helped Declan Bonner's side to victory.

They will now face either Cavan or Down in the decider.

After today's game Oisin Kelly got the thoughts of Donegal boss, Declan Bonner...

Donegal's Ryan McHugh spoke with Ryan Ferry, following their victory...