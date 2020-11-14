Council urged to maintain Illstrin to Kilmacrennan greenway

Donegal County Council is being urged to explore funding options to maintain the greenway from Illstrin to Kilmacrennan.

Grass and weeds have started coming up through the tar will overgrowth along the embankment is resulting in the path becoming narrow.

The local authority says that there is limited funding available for this type of maintenance but has committed to requesting funding from the TII.

Local Cllr Michael McBride says there's no point having such a facility in place if it becomes unfit for purpose: