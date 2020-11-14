CMO believes Covid incidence rate can be reduced further

The Chief Medical Officer says we can get to where we need to be on December 1st, if we keep up the high levels of compliance with Covid-19 public health measures.

Dr Tony Holohon's praising the work undertaken by everyone over the last three weeks, but says the increase in cases is an important reminder of the unpredictable nature of the virus.

There are 482 new cases of Covid-19 and 7 more people have died.

The estimated 14 day incidence rate has dropped from 135 per 100 thousand people on Thursday to 129.2 yesterday.

Donegal GP, Dr Denis McCauley, says that's reassuring: