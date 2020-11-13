Taoiseach encourages people to see Level 5 to the end

The Taoiseach is encouraging people to see Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions through to the end.

We're at the mid-way point in the measures, and Micheal Martin says the data shows people are complying.

The Taoiseach is paying tribute to the great national effort that's underway to suppress the virus, and bring down the rate of infection across all communities.

Micheál Martin says we're one of the leaders in Europe when it comes to progress in pushing back the virus and the data suggests the effort is working.

But he believes we cannot take anything for granted and must continue to adhere to the restrictions for the next three weeks.

He says by continuing to drive down the incidence of the disease, we give ourselves the best chance to reopen parts of our society and enjoy a meaningful Christmas.

He says the fact we have been able to make progress at Level 5, while also keeping our schools and construction open, is testament to the tremendous efforts of the people involved in those sectors and the sacrifice and discipline of everyone else.

He's also paying particular tribute to our young people for the successful suppression of the virus among their age groups.