Specific funding needed for busy Letterkenny road – Brogan

The Department of Transport is being urged to sanction funding to carry out extensive upgrade works to the main Glencar to Killylastin road in Letterkenny.

The busy route is situated in a heavily populated area and fast becoming one of the main arteries into the town.

While the Donegal County Council has stated that it intends to carry out some improvements in the months ahead, it's thought that more could be done with more money.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says the Council must look directly to the Department for specific improvement scheme funding to ensure that enough funding is in place for the job that needs to be done: