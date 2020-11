Safety concerns have prompted calls for ramps to be installed on Church Street in Ramelton.

The busy route is home to a number of schools and there have been reports from residents in the area of some motorists breaking the speed limit.

Donegal County Council says that a continuous white line is to be placed on the section of road as part of active travel works

Local Cllr Liam Blaney says while this might help, it may not have the same impact as ramps would have: